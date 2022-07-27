Q3 2022 Elior Group SA Corporate Sales Call Transcript

Jul 27, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Elior Group Third Quarter 2021-'22 revenues. Please note, this conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I will now hand over to your host, Bernard Gault, Chairman and CEO; and Esther Gaide, Group Chief Financial Officer, to begin today's conference. Thank you.



Bernard Gault - Elior Group SA - Group Chairman & CEO



Thank you, Stefano. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for attending, and welcome to Elior Group's Third Quarter '21-'22 revenue conference call. I am joined, as was said, by Esther Gaide, whom every one of you know; and Kimberly Stewart, the famous Head of Investor Relations.



We have provided detailed financial information in our press release issued earlier today and which is, as you know, available on Elior's website. I'm going to make a short introduction, and then I will leave the floor to Esther for a brief overview of our top line performance during the third quarter and the first 9 months. The aim of this conference call is to allow maximum time for us to answer your