Full Year 2022 Elior Group SA Earnings Call Transcript

Elior Full Year 2021 to 2022 Financial Results Conference Call.



Bernard Gault - Elior Group SA - Group Chairman & CEO



Thank you, operator, and thank you all for attending the Elior '21-'22 earnings conference call. Before we go into the full presentation, I would like to share with you a few starts. We delivered in '21-'22. When I arrived, I was facing a very difficult situation. The company was about to announce heavy operating losses for H1 '21-'22. The debt levels were high and the company was broadly unprepared for record inflation. We took action. 1/3 of the contracts is new, was -- is renewed. Loss-making operations are closed. Preferred Meals in the U.S., which was hurting our results, is totally shut down at good conditions and in time. The loss-making contracts are seriously prosecuted and turned out. Incentive schemes to align interest of employees and