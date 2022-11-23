Nov 23, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT
Operator
Hello and welcome to Elior Full Year 2021 to 2022 Financial Results Conference Call. Please note this call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) I will now hand over to your host, Bernard Gault, Chairman and CEO, to begin today's conference. Thank you.
Bernard Gault - Elior Group SA - Group Chairman & CEO
Thank you, operator, and thank you all for attending the Elior '21-'22 earnings conference call. Before we go into the full presentation, I would like to share with you a few starts. We delivered in '21-'22. When I arrived, I was facing a very difficult situation. The company was about to announce heavy operating losses for H1 '21-'22. The debt levels were high and the company was broadly unprepared for record inflation. We took action. 1/3 of the contracts is new, was -- is renewed. Loss-making operations are closed. Preferred Meals in the U.S., which was hurting our results, is totally shut down at good conditions and in time. The loss-making contracts are seriously prosecuted and turned out. Incentive schemes to align interest of employees and
Full Year 2022 Elior Group SA Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 23, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT
