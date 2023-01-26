Q1 2023 Elior Group SA Corporate Sales Call Transcript

Jan 26, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to Elior Group's First Quarter 2022-2023 Revenue Conference Call. I'm joined by (inaudible), Group Financial Officer; and Kimberly Stewart, Head of Investor Relations.



We have provided detailed financial information in our press release issued earlier today, which is available on Elior's website. I am going to make a few comments about our first quarter revenues and the outlook for the rest of the year before concluding with a quick update about our key strategic initiatives. Then we will be available to answer your questions.



Revenues reached EUR 1.2 billion in the first quarter, growing organically by 11.7%, in line with our expectations. Like-for-like