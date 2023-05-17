Half Year 2023 Elior Group SA Earnings Call Transcript

May 17, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Elior Half Year 2022-2023 Financial Results. My name is Caroline, and I will be your coordinator for today's event. Please note, this call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions). I will now hand over the call to your host, Didier Grandpre, Group CFO, to begin today's conference. Thank you.



Didier Grandpre - Elior Group SA - Group CFO



Thank you, Caroline. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to Elior Group's half year results presentation. I'm joined today by Philippe Ronceau, Head of Investor Relations. We have provided detailed financial information in our press release issued earlier today, which is available on Elior's website. I invite you to read the disclaimer on Slide 2, which is an integral part of our presentation.



Turning to Slide 3, today's agenda. I will make a short introduction before covering our half year results in detail. Then I will share with you a review of our business, including progress made with our self-help initiatives in France and in the integration of Derichebourg Multiservices. Finally,