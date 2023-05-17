May 17, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT
Operator
Hello, and welcome to the Elior Half Year 2022-2023 Financial Results. My name is Caroline, and I will be your coordinator for today's event. Please note, this call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions). I will now hand over the call to your host, Didier Grandpre, Group CFO, to begin today's conference. Thank you.
Didier Grandpre - Elior Group SA - Group CFO
Thank you, Caroline. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to Elior Group's half year results presentation. I'm joined today by Philippe Ronceau, Head of Investor Relations. We have provided detailed financial information in our press release issued earlier today, which is available on Elior's website. I invite you to read the disclaimer on Slide 2, which is an integral part of our presentation.
Turning to Slide 3, today's agenda. I will make a short introduction before covering our half year results in detail. Then I will share with you a review of our business, including progress made with our self-help initiatives in France and in the integration of Derichebourg Multiservices. Finally,
Half Year 2023 Elior Group SA Earnings Call Transcript
May 17, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...