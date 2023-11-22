Full Year 2023 Elior Group SA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 22, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Elior Group's full year 2022-2023 financial results conference call. Please note, this call is being recorded and for the duration of the call, your lines will be on listen only. (Operator Instructions)



Today's call will start with an introduction from Daniel Derichebourg, Chairman and CEO. He will address in French. Didier GrandprÃ©, Chief Financial Officer will summarize key points in English. After this introduction, Didier GrandprÃ© will then carry on with the use of presentation before answering your questions.



Mr. Derichebourg, please go ahead.



Daniel Derichebourg - Elior Group SA - Chairman and CEO



(spoken in French)



Didier GrandprÃ©,Elior Group SA-CFO



(interpreted) Thank you, Daniel. I will summarize the key points. Then he started with his personal history when he started his career at 16 years old, helping his father cleaning out basements. When this was a progressive and fantastic ramp up until this