Q2 2020 Oxford Square Capital Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 28, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day and welcome to the Oxford Square Capital Corp. Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this event is being recorded.



I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Jonathan Cohen, CEO. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Jonathan H. Cohen - Oxford Square Capital Corp. - CEO & Interested Director



Thanks very much. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Oxford Square Capital Corp.'s Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. I'm joined today by Saul Rosenthal, our President; Bruce Rubin, our Chief Financial Officer; Kevin Yonon, our Managing Director and Portfolio Manager.



Bruce, could you open the call please with the disclosure regarding forward-looking statements?



Bruce Lawrence Rubin - Oxford Square Capital Corp. - CFO, Treasurer & Secretary



Sure, Jonathan. Today's call is being recorded. An audio replay of the conference call will be available for 30 days. Replay information is included in our press release that