Q3 2021 Oxford Square Capital Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 26, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Hello, and welcome to the Oxford Square Capital Corp. Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Elliot, and I will be coordinating your call today. I will now hand over to our host, Jonathan Cohen. Jonathan, please go ahead when you're ready.



Jonathan H. Cohen - Oxford Square Capital Corp. - CEO & Interested Director



Thanks very much. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Oxford Square Capital Corp. Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. I'm joined today by Saul Rosenthal, our President; Bruce Rubin, our Chief Financial Officer; and Kevin Yonon, our Managing Director and Portfolio Manager. Bruce, could you open the call with a disclosure regarding forward-looking statements.



Bruce Lawrence Rubin - Oxford Square Capital Corp. - CFO, Treasurer & Secretary



Sure, Jonathan. Today's conference call is being recorded. There will be a replay of the call. It will be available for 30 days. Replay information is included in our press release that was issued this morning.