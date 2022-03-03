Q4 2021 Oxford Square Capital Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 03, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Jonathan H. Cohen - Oxford Square Capital Corp. - CEO & Interested Director



Thank you very much, Adam. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the Oxford Square Capital Corp. Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. I'm joined today by Saul Rosenthal, our President; Bruce Rubin, our Chief Financial Officer; and Kevin Yonon, our Managing Director and Portfolio Manager.



Bruce, could you open the call with a disclosure regarding forward-looking statements.



Bruce Lawrence Rubin - Oxford Square Capital Corp. - CFO, Treasurer & Secretary



Sure, Jonathan. Today's conference call is being recorded. An audio replay of the conference call will be available for 30 days.