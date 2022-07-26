Q2 2022 Oxford Square Capital Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 26, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to today's Oxford Square Capital Corp. Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Drew, and I will be coordinating your call today. (Operator Instructions) I'm now going to hand over to Jonathan Cohen to begin. Please go ahead.



Jonathan H. Cohen - Oxford Square Capital Corp. - CEO & Interested Director



Thanks very much. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the Oxford Square Capital Corp. Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. I'm joined today by Saul Rosenthal, our President; Bruce Rubin, our Chief Financial Officer; and Kevin Yonon, our Managing Director and Portfolio Manager. Bruce, could you open the call this morning with a disclosure regarding forward-looking statements?



Bruce Lawrence Rubin - Oxford Square Capital Corp. - CFO, Treasurer & Secretary



Sure, Jonathan.



Jonathan H. Cohen - Oxford Square Capital Corp. - CEO & Interested Director



Thank you.



Bruce Lawrence Rubin - Oxford Square