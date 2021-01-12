Jan 12, 2021 / 02:10PM GMT

Jessica Macomber Fye - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Analyst



Great. Good morning everyone. My name is Jess Fye. I am one of the senior biotech analysts at JPMorgan and we are continuing the 2021 Healthcare Conference this morning with Intra-Cellular. I'm joined by the company's CEO, Sharon Mates.



And before we get started, just wanted to remind you all that instead of moving to a breakout room this year, you'll be able to ask questions by clicking the blue 'Ask a Question' button on your screen that sends the questions to a portal. So I can ask them to management once we move into Q&A.



But with that out of the way, let me turn it over to Sharon.



Sharon Mates - Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. - Co-Founder, Chairman, CEO & President



Great. Thanks so much, Jess. It's a pleasure to be here. And I'm joined today by Mark Neumann, our Chief Commercial Officer; and Juan Sanchez, our Head of Investor Relations. So I'm going to go through the presentation, and I understand you all have access to it, and I'll try to remember to call