Q4 2020 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 25, 2021 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Intra-Cellular Therapies Fourth Quarter and Year-end 2020 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, today's conference call is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Dr. Juan Sanchez, Vice President, Corporate Communications and Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Juan Fernando Sanchez - Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. - VP of Corporate Communications & IR



Good morning, and thank you all for joining us for today's conference call. Our earnings press release provides a corporate update and details of the company's financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020. This press release crossed the wire a short time ago and is available on our website at intracellulartherapies.com.



Joining me on the call today are Dr. Sharon Mates, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Mark Neumann, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer; Dr. Suresh Durgam, Senior Vice President and Chief Medical