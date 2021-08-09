Q2 2021 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 09, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT

Juan Fernando Sanchez - Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. - VP of Corporate Communications & IR



Good morning, and thank you all for joining us for today's conference call. Our earnings press release provides a corporate update and details of the company's financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. This press release crossed the wire a short time ago and is available on our website at intracellulartherapies.com.



Joining me on the call today are Dr. Sharon Mates, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Mark Neumann, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer; Dr. Suresh Durgam, Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer; and Larry