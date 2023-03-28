Mar 28, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Intra-Cellular Therapies' conference call announcing top line results from Study 403.



Juan Fernando Sanchez - Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. - VP of Corporate Communications & IR



Good morning, and thank you all for joining us on today's conference call to discuss the positive top line results from Study 403. Our press release describing the results crossed the wire earlier this morning. The slides for today's call are available on the Events and Presentations section in the Investors section of our corporate website.



Joining me on the call today are Dr. Sharon Mates, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Dr. Suresh Durgam, our Chief Medical Officer. Following the remarks, we will open the call for Q&A.



As a reminder, during today's call, we will be