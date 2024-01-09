Jan 09, 2024 / 04:15PM GMT

Jess Fye JPMorgan-Analyst



Great. Good morning, everyone. Welcome. I'm Jess Fye, senior biotech analyst at JPMorgan. And we're continuing the conference this morning with Intra-Cellular. I'm joined by the company's CEO, Sharon Mates. She's going to give a presentation on the business, and then we're going to go into Q&A.



(Conference Instructions) So with that, let me pass it over to Sharon.



Sharon Mates Intra-Cellular Therapies - Inc. - Founder, Chairman & CEO



Thanks, Jessica. It's great to be here today. And I am joined by my colleagues, Mark Neumann, our Chief Commercial Officer; and Suresh Durgam, our Chief Medical Officer.



So before I begin, I should tell you that our presentation today does contain forward-looking statements and actual results may differ. And I refer you to our website and to our SEC filings for continuous updates on the company.



So today, I'm going to tell you about Intra-Cellular Therapies and about the great progress we've made and what we think is a great year that we've had