Half Year 2022 Zotefoams PLC Earnings Call Transcript

So where I'd like to start is just a reminder of how we think about our business. We have two main technologies, autoclave technology, which accounts for 98% of sales and then extrusion technology in which the MuCell process is based.



So where I'd like to start is just a reminder of how we think about our business. We have two main technologies, autoclave technology, which accounts for 98% of sales and then extrusion technology in which the MuCell process is based.



Within autoclave technology, we have polyolefin foams, which take polyethylene as the main raw material and using that unique process, foam it to very light weights or specific properties, additives, et cetera, for mainly technical markets. In high-performance products, we're using the same