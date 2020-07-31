Q2 2020 C Rad AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 31, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Tim Thurn - C-Rad AB(publ)-CEO&President



Welcome, everyone to C-RAD's presentation of our interim report for the first 6 months and especially the second quarter 2020. Like always, we start with a few administrative announcements. All participants will be on mute during the presentation. This webcast will be recorded, and the recording will be made accessible in the Investors section on the C-RAD website after the webcast.



Let's get started with a short introduction. Today's webcast is presented to you by Henrik Bergentoft, our CFO; and me, Tim Thurn, the CEO. In the first part, I will give a short introduction followed by an assessment of our sales results and finish with commenting on the key events. Henrik will guide you through the financial review. And this webcast is usually very well attended from existing investors, but also by a group that has not followed C-RAD for so long. Therefore, we will finish the presentation with some market overview and C-RAD's position within this market. You can post questions through the chat function,