Q2 2021 C Rad AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 29, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Priscilla Kazumba -



Good morning, and welcome to C-RAD's presentation of the Q2 report. My name is Priscilla Kazumba, and I'll be your moderator today. The half year report will be presented to you by Tim Thurn, our CEO; and Henrik Bergentoft, the CFO. The presentation will address the first 6 months of 2021 fiscal year, but with a focus on the second quarter. Tim will start off with a short introduction to comment on the financial highlights in Q2, followed by an analysis of the sales development before he finishes with commenting on the key events. Henrik will get you through the financial review before he hands over the microphone to Tim who will conclude the presentation with a short overview of the market.



I would like to remind everyone that we have changed the format of the Q&A session. (Operator Instructions) Outside of the Q&A session, all microphones are muted. Recording of the webcast will be available on the C-RAD website after the presentation.



Therewith, I hand over the word to Tim.



Tim Thurn - C-Rad AB(publ)-CEO<