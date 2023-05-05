Q1 2023 C Rad AB Earnings Call Transcript

May 05, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Basak Karakus - C-Rad AB(publ)-Executive for Global Digital Marketing



My name is Basak Karakus, and I am your moderator for today's session. I'm pleased to introduce our CEO, Cecilia De Leeuw; and our CFO, Christoffer Herou, who will present the financial results and answer your questions today.



Cecilia will begin by providing an overview of the financial highlights in Q1, followed by an analysis of sales development. Next, Christoffer will provide a financial review before he hands over the microphone back to Cecilia, who will summarize.



Before we start, please note that we will not be taking any questions in the chat, and all your microphones will be muted throughout our presentation. After the presentation, we will have a Q&A session. I will turn on your microphone, and you will be able to ask your question directly to Cecilia and Christoffer.



Finally, I'd like to remind you that the recording of the webcast will be available on our website shortly after this webcast.



Without further ado, let's get started. Cecilia, the floor