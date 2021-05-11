Q1 2021 Opendoor Technologies Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2021 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Opendoor First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference may be recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I'd now like to hand the conference over to your host today, Whitney Kukulka, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Whitney Kukulka - The Blueshirt Group, LLC - MD



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining us for Opendoor's First Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call. Joining me on the call today for prepared remarks are Eric Wu, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer; and Carrie Wheeler, Chief Financial Officer. President, Andrew Low Ah Kee, will be joining Carry and Eric for the Q&A portion of today's call.



Full details of our results and additional management commentary are available in our earnings release and shareholder letter, which can be found on the Investor Relations section of our website at investor.opendoor.com. Please note that this call will be simultaneously webcast on the Investor