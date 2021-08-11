Q2 2021 Opendoor Technologies Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 11, 2021 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Elise Wang -



Elise Wang - Thank you, and good afternoon.



Before we start, I would like to remind you that the following discussion contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Opendoor's future financial results and management's expectations and plans for the business. These statements are neither promises