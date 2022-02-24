Q4 2021 Opendoor Technologies Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 24, 2022 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Opendoor Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.



I would now like to introduce your host for today's conference, Elise Wang, Vice President of Investor Relations. Thank you. Please go ahead.



Elise Wang - Opendoor Technologies Inc. - VP & Head of IR



Thank you, and good afternoon. Full details of our results and additional management commentary are available in our earnings release and shareholder letter, which can be found on the Investor Relations section of our website at investor.opendoor.com. Please note that this call will be simultaneously webcast on the Investor Relations section of the company's corporate website.



Before we start, I would like to remind you that the following discussion contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Opendoor's financial condition, anticipated financial performance, business