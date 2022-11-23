Nov 23, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT
Tua Stenius-Ãrnhjelm - Anora Group Plc - IR
Good morning, everyone, and a warm welcome to Anora's presentation of Q3 results. I am Tua Stenius-Ãrnhjelm from Anora's Investor Relations.
CEO, Pekka TennilÃ¤ and CFO, Sigmund Toth, will talk you through the results. (Event Instructions) Please note also that we are recording this event, and the on-demand version will be available later today on our website, anora.com.
Without further ado, we are ready to start. Pekka, please go ahead.
Pekka TennilÃ¤,Anora Group Plc-CEO
Thank you, Tua, and welcome on my behalf as well. I would like to start with a short summary of Q3.
This was a challenging quarter for us, but thanks to the strong performance of the newly acquired Globus Wine in Denmark and the net sales growth in industrial, our net sales grew by 10% from previous year to EUR182 million. We have also continued to see positive market share development in spirits in the monopolies.
Our profitability declined by 22% to
Q3 2022 Anora Group Oyj Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 23, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...