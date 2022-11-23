Q3 2022 Anora Group Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 23, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Tua Stenius-Ãrnhjelm - Anora Group Plc - IR



Good morning, everyone, and a warm welcome to Anora's presentation of Q3 results. I am Tua Stenius-Ãrnhjelm from Anora's Investor Relations.



CEO, Pekka TennilÃ¤ and CFO, Sigmund Toth, will talk you through the results. (Event Instructions) Please note also that we are recording this event, and the on-demand version will be available later today on our website, anora.com.



Without further ado, we are ready to start. Pekka, please go ahead.



Pekka TennilÃ¤,Anora Group Plc-CEO



Thank you, Tua, and welcome on my behalf as well. I would like to start with a short summary of Q3.



This was a challenging quarter for us, but thanks to the strong performance of the newly acquired Globus Wine in Denmark and the net sales growth in industrial, our net sales grew by 10% from previous year to EUR182 million. We have also continued to see positive market share development in spirits in the monopolies.



Our profitability declined by 22% to