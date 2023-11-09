Nov 09, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT
Milena HÃ¦ggstrÃ¶m Anora Group Plc-Director - IR
(audio in progress)
And a warm welcome to the presentation of an Anora's Q3 results. I'm Milena HÃ¦ggstrÃ¶m, Head of Investor Relations here at Anora. And today, we also have our CEO, Jacek Pastuszka; and our CFO, Sigmund Toth on the line.
We will start shortly with the presentations. [Jacob] will go through the business update, followed by Sigmund's review on the financials. And after the presentations, we'll start with the Q&A. We look forward to many questions from you. (Event Instructions) And note that we are recording this presentation, and the on-demand version will be published on our website at anora.com.
And with this, Jacek, please go ahead with a couple of words of introduction.
Jacek Pastuszka Anora Group Plc-CEO
Thank you very much. I hope you can clearly -- hear me well. Good morning to everybody on the call. It's my first call with this audience as the Anora CEO. So as you would guess, I'm a bit nervous, but
Q3 2023 Anora Group Oyj Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 09, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...