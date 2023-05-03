Q1 2023 Taaleri Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

May 03, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Peter Ramsay - Taaleri Oyj - CEO



Good morning, and welcome to Taaleri's first quarter results. The first quarter for us was very much business as usual. There was a lot of action under the motor hood, but less events that create headlines. However, our highlights for the quarter was that our continuing earnings increased by 24% to EUR9.8 million. Within the renewable energy business, the fundraising of SolarWind III was in full force, and we have also increased the amount of projects in the development portfolio to 35.



The bioindustry did their third investment in the Bioindustry Fund into a company called Nordic Bioproducts Group. It's a company that is engaged in cellulose-based materials, and they also started preparations for a new fund.



Garantia had a fantastic combined ratio. It stood at 24.3% for the quarter and the insurance service results increased by 44% to EUR3.8 million. And the Garantia now applies the IFRS 17 standard as of January 1, so we have restated the numbers for 2022 so that they are comparable with the ones being disclosed.



Looking closer at the numbers