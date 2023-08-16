Q2 2023 Taaleri Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 16, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Peter Ramsay - Taaleri Oyj - CEO



Good morning and welcome to Taaleri's half-year financial report as well as our second quarter. We had a good quarter with some solid execution. And the highlights for the quarter is that our continuing earnings grew by 11% and our investment income was EUR15 million and our operating profit was EUR17.8 million. And that corresponds to an EBIT margin of 67%.



Our Renewable Energy had its first close for its new fund, the SolarWind III fund, raising EUR286 billion of commitments at this stage. And at the same time, we sold the development portfolio that we have been building for two years. It consists of 50 projects and really gives us a head start to the fund as they know what projects they will be forwarding for the fund eventually, this transaction yielded a profit of EUR8.3 million for Taaleri in the quarter.



Within the bioindustry segment, we continue to evaluate potential investments for a bioindustry one fund and continued to prepare for potential venture capital fund coming up.



The real estate business there, the most meaningful was the