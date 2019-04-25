Q1 2019 Bufab AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 25, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

JÃ¶rgen Rosengren - Bufab AB(publ)-CEO



Okay. Good morning, everybody. This is JÃ¶rgen Rosengren. I'm the CEO of Bufab, and I welcome all of you to this conference call introducing the first quarter 2019 results for -- from Bufab. I am here with Bufab's CFO, Marcus Andersson, and we will be going through our PowerPoint presentation, which is available on our extranet under the Investors section. And throughout this call, we will be referring to the page numbers in that PowerPoint presentation. And I'm going to start off -- I'll start off with Page 2.



So to summarize the first quarter of 2019 in a few basic points, we can say that firstly, we had a very continued -- very good growth, in fact, a healthy growth as we have had now for quite some time of 15%. The order intake was slightly less than the net sales, but in line with it. And this growth of 15% consisted of 16% -- 6% acquired business, 6% organic growth and a contribution of 3% from currency FX.



The organic growth in turn was the result of a stable demand in the quarter relative to