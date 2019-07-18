Q2 2019 Bufab AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 18, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



JÃ¶rgen Rosengren - Bufab AB(publ)-President&CEO



Yes. Good morning, everybody, and thanks for joining us here in the middle of the summer for this Bufab second quarter result update conference call. I'm here with Bufab's CFO, Marcus Andersson. And we'll be taking you through these results today. Throughout this call, we'll be referring to a PowerPoint presentation, which is available on bufab.com under the Investors tab. And we will also be referring to page numbers in that presentation. And we'll start on Page 2 of the presentation called Q2 2019 in Brief.



Let me start by summarizing the second quarter in the