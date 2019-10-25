Q3 2019 Bufab AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 25, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

JÃ¶rgen Rosengren - Bufab AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you, operator. My name is JÃ¶rgen Rosengren, I'm the CEO of Bufab. And I have with me, Marcus Andersson, Bufab's CFO. And thank you, all, ladies and gentlemen, for joining this presentation of our third quarter 2019 results, which were released this morning at 7:30 a.m. CET.



Throughout this conference call, we will be referring to a PowerPoint presentation, which is available on our corporate website bufab.com in the Investor Relations section. And there will continue to be referrals to page numbers in that presentation.



So let's start out and