Full Year 2019 Bufab AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 11, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome to the presentation of the Q4 results conference call. (Operator Instructions)



I must advise that this conference is being recorded today, Tuesday, 11th of February 2020. And I would now like to hand the conference over to first speaker today, JÃ¶rgen Rosengren. Thank you. Please go ahead, sir.



JÃ¶rgen Rosengren - Bufab AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you, and good morning, everybody. My name is JÃ¶rgen Rosengren, and I am the CEO of Bufab. Welcome, also, everybody, to this conference call presenting the fourth quarter 2019 results. I am here together with our CFO, Marcus Andersson, who will be handling part of this call. And we will be referring throughout the call to a PowerPoint presentation, which is available on our website, www.bufab.com, Investor Relations and to the page numbers. We'll start on Page 2, which is called Q4 2019 in brief.



In the last