Q1 2020 Bufab AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 21, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT

JÃ¶rgen Rosengren - Bufab AB(publ)-President&CEO



JÃ¶rgen Rosengren, Bufab CEO. Good morning, everybody, and welcome to this conference call on the first quarter result for 2020 for Bufab.



Marcus Andersson, Bufab CFO.



And I'd like to start out on Page #2, which is entitled Q1 2020 in brief. Throughout this call, we'll be talking a lot about the corona crisis.