Q3 2020 Bufab AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 23, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

JÃ¶rgen Rosengren - Bufab AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you. Good morning, everybody, who are joining this call. Welcome also. My name is JÃ¶rgen Rosengren, I'm the CEO of Bufab. And I have with me here in the room, Marcus Soderberg, who is the CFO. And we'll, together, be taking you through this presentation today.



As the operator said, there will be an opportunity for questions and answers at the end of the call and you'll be given instructions there. But we would first like to take you through a presentation of the quarterly results, and that presentation is obtainable on our home page, www.bufab.com