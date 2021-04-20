Q1 2021 Bufab AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 20, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT
Operator
Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Bufab's Q1 earnings release conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Jorgen Rosengren, CEO of Bufab. Please go ahead.
Jorgen Rosengren - Bufab AB(publ)-President&CEO
Thank you, operator. Good morning, everybody, and welcome to this Q1 conference call for Bufab. My name is Jorgen Rosengren. I'm Bufab's CEO, and I'm joined in this conference by Marcus Soderberg, who is Bufab's CFO. And we'll be taking you through today's material and the information together. And like the operator said, towards the end, there will be an opportunity for everybody to ask a question if you have one.
We'll be referring -- throughout this conference call, we'll be referring to a material, which is available on bufab.com. And I'll start off with the third page of that material, and it has a beautiful title. It's called
