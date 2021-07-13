Q2 2021 Bufab AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 13, 2021 / 06:00AM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Bufab's Q2 Earnings Release Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, JÃ¶rgen Rosengren, the CEO. Please go ahead, sir.



Jorgen Rosengren - Bufab AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you, operator. And good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to this earnings call for Bufab for the second quarter of 2021. Pleasure to have you with us.



With me here today is Bufab's CFO, Marcus SÃ¶derberg, and he will shortly take over and take you through some of the financials for the quarter. But just some preliminary comments from my side. And indeed, throughout the call, we'll be referring to a PowerPoint presentation, which is available on our Investor Relations tab on bufab.com. And we start in page entitled All-time high results in challenging environment, and that's because we're going to talk