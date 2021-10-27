Q3 2021 Bufab AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 27, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Bufab Q3 2021 Earnings Release Call. (Operator Instructions)



Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, CEO of Bufab, Johan Lindqvist. Please go ahead.



Johan Lindqvist - Bufab AB(publ)-Acting CEO&President



Thank you, operator. Good morning, everybody, and welcome to the presentation of Bufab's Q3 report. My name is Johan Lindqvist. I'm the CEO of Bufab. I am in the call together with our CFO, Marcus SÃ¶derberg.



The presentation we will be going through today can be found on bufab.com in the Investor pages. So let's start from Page 1 then. The good demand that we saw during the first half of the year continued in the third quarter. Bufab delivered a high organic growth together with strong earnings despite the continued very challenging operational situation due to the issues that we have with the supply chain. This high demand