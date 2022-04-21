Q1 2022 Bufab AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 21, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Operator



(Operator Instructions)



Johan Lindqvist - Bufab AB(publ)-Acting President&CEO



Thank you, operator. So welcome, everybody, to the Q1 presentation of Bufab. This call is me, Johan Lindqvist, CEO of Bufab; and also Marcus SÃ¶derberg, CFO, of Bufab.



So let's start then. So we, of course, are very satisfied with the result, continued strong growth and earnings, in still in an uncertain world. Once again, we achieved the highest ever quarterly result and of course, it's very satisfying.



We also have recorded the highest sales, operating profit and earnings per share ever for the single quarter.



We see a continued strong demand in the first quarter in -- across all the segments in Bufab. The organic growth is up 21%, driven of the continued strong underlying