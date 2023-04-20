Q1 2023 Bufab AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 20, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Bufab Quarter 1, 2023 earnings call. My name is Caroline, and I will be your coordinator for today's event. Please note, this call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) I will now hand over the call to your host, Mr. Erik Lunden, the CEO, to begin today's conference. Thank you.



Erik Lunden - Bufab AB(publ)-CEO&President



Good morning and good afternoon, everyone, and a warm welcome to Bufab's Q1, 2023 Earnings Call. My name is Erik Lunden, President and CEO of Bufab Group. And together with me here today, I have Marcus Soderberg, Group CFO.



I will start this call with a short summary of the quarter and then leave the word over to Marcus for group highlights, and then I will take you through the different segments and a short summary at the end, and then we'll have time for Q&A.



So if we start with the summary of the quarter on Page 3. We have a strong start of the year, and we're actually delivering our best quarter ever in terms of sales, operating margin