Q2 2023 Bufab AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 13, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Erik Lunden - Bufab AB(publ)-CEO&President



Thank you. Good morning and good afternoon, everyone. My name is Erik Lunden, and I'm President and CEO of Bufab Group. And together with me here today, I have Frederick Neely, acting CFO. So a warm welcome to this Q2 2023 earnings call.



And I will start with a short summary of the quarter, and then I will leave the word to Frederick for some financial highlights. And then at the end, I will take over, go through the segments, a short summary. And then at the end we'll have time for Q&A.



So if we start on Page 3 and a short summary of the quarter. We had a good and stable development in the quarter, and we delivered a strong operating result