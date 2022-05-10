Q1 2022 ITAB Shop Concept AB Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT

Thank you very much. This is AndrÃ©as Elgaard from ITAB Shop Concept, and together with me today, I have --



Ulrika Bergmo SkÃ¶ld, CFO of ITAB Shop Concept.



And Mats Karlqvist, Head of Investor Relations.



So thanks for taking the time. And we are today going to go through -- a little bit take the opportunity to remind you of who we are and what we're doing. And then we will, of course, go into the Q1 results and give you some of the highlights before we take any potential questions and then round this off.



So by that, I would like to switch to the next picture. So here is just me and Ulrika, so we can take the next one. So I will begin by giving a short introduction into ITAB. So if we go into the