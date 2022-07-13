Q2 2022 ITAB Shop Concept AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 13, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT

Mats Karlqvist - ITAB Shop Concept AB - IR



Welcome to this presentation of ITAB's Q2 report 2022. My name is Mats Karlqvist and I'm the Head of Investor Relations at ITAB. We will now run through a presentation of ITAB and our report. And after that, you will be able to ask questions either directly in the conference call or via the web link, which I will then ask in the call. If you have any further questions after the meeting, do not hesitate to reach out to us afterwards.



And with that, I will hand over to today's speakers, our President and CEO, AndrÃ©as Elgaard; and CFO, Ulrika Bergmo SkÃ¶ld. And slide 3, please. Go ahead, AndrÃ©as.



AndrÃ©as Elgaard - ITAB Shop Concept AB - President & CEO



Thank you very much, Mats. Hello, everybody. AndrÃ©as here. I will be quite quick in the beginning and give you just a short introduction to ITAB. I will then -- for those who are new to us, I urge you to go online and watch more about our strategy, and who we are and what we do. So this will become a bit quick. So next slide, please.



