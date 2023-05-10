Q1 2023 ITAB Shop Concept AB Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT

Mats Karlqvist - ITAB Shop Concept AB - IR Head



Warm welcome to this presentation of ITAB's interim report Q1 2023. My name is Mats Karlqvist, and I'm the Head of IR at ITAB. We will end the presentation with a Q&A session where you can ask your questions in the conference call or if you want to submit them via the webcast, we will read them through in the call. The presentation, including the Q&A session, is recorded and will be available at our website afterwards.



With that, I am delighted to hand over to today's speakers, AndrÃ©as Elgaard and Ulrika Bergmo SkÃ¶ld. Go ahead, AndrÃ©as.



AndrÃ©as Elgaard - ITAB Shop Concept AB - President & CEO



Thank you, Mats.



So welcome, everybody, and I will try to repeat what we have done in the past. So to help you to get a little bit better feeling of ITAB's. And we have an agenda today where I will start with us introducing a little bit to ITAB. We work in the retail space, supporting retailers who will go in a little bit and touching on how retail is transforming. We are