Q2 2019 DFDS A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Torben Carlsen - DFDS A/S-President CEO&Member of Executive Board



Good morning and welcome to DFDS' Q2 call. Joining me today is Jesper Heilbuth, our Interim CFO; and SÃ¸ren BrÃ¸ndholt, Head of Investor Relations.



Growth continues but Brexit lowers pace is our Q2 headline, reflecting that our combination of ferry routes and logistics solutions is robust and holding up well against the headwind from current events, not least an exceptional high level of uncertainty about the outcome of Brexit. We have seen lower freight volumes in Q2 as the Q1 stockpiling in U.K. reversed during the quarter. This also makes it relevant to look at our half year numbers rather than Q2 alone. Current U.K. trading also beyond Q2 is lower than last year, which we attribute to the increased uncertainty.



In light of these events and