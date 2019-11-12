Q3 2019 DFDS A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 12, 2019 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the DFDS Q3 2019 Report. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this call is being recorded.



Today, I'm pleased to present CEO, Torben Carlsen. Please begin your meeting.



Torben Carlsen - DFDS A/S-President CEO&Member of Executive Board



Good morning. I am joined by Jesper Heilbuth Mikkelsen, our CFO; and SÃ¸ren BrÃ¸ndholt, our Head of Investor Relations, for this call. And as our headline say -- says, our full year outlook is reaffirmed, although European economies are relatively flat in their performance. Q3, EBITDA on level with 2018 on Page 3, despite the U.K. slowdown. We are beginning to see some recovery of trading between Turkey and Europe. The outlook range on EBITDA level for 2019, we have narrowed to DKK 3.55 billion to DKK 3.75 billion from before, DKK 3.5 billion to DKK 3.8 billion, so same midpoint. And we see in this quarter, how our business model is holding up in face of both the U.K. slowdown and the Turkish recession.



Moving to Page 4. Group 3 -- group