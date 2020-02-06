Q4 2019 Dfds AS Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 06, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Torben Carlsen - DFDS A/S-President - CEO & Member of Executive Board



Good morning. Welcome to our Q4 call, where we'll present the Q4 and full year results as well as our outlook for 2020. Joined by me today is Karina Deacon, our new CFO; and SÃ¸ren BrÃ¸ndholt, the Head of Investor Relations.



The uncertainty about Brexit led to a further slowdown in Q4, and that lowered the result as anticipated. What was less satisfactory in Q4 was Mediterranean's result, and I'll return to that in more detail in a minute.



With us, in 2019 with an EBITDA that is just above 2018, which, to a large degree, reflects the tough headwind generated by Brexit since April.



Looking ahead into 2020, we have to be cautious on Brexit as visibility on the final outcome is low and likely to