Apr 21, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Torben Carlsen - DFDS A/S-President - CEO & Member of Executive Board



Good morning to this DFDS call. This is Torben Carlsen, joined by our CFO, Karina Deacon, and our Investor Relations Head, SÃ¸ren BrÃ¸ndholt. We are sending a company announcement a little bit out of the normal time window due to the extraordinary situation of the COVID-19 and the consequences for DFDS. And with the announcement this morning, we intended to give the market an update on how we are doing and what the status is for DFDS. We will start with a brief walk-through of the announcement, and then we will leave for questions afterwards.



The -- as many of you know, the large majority of our operations is freight-related, 84% of total revenue in 2019 versus 16% related to passenger transport. During the COVID-19 period, so far, all our freight activities continue to operate throughout these different lockdown situations in Europe and Turkey. But we have suspended our passenger routes for obvious reasons as passengers are not allowed to move, except for emergency situations.

