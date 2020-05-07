Q1 2020 DFDS AS Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the DFDS Inter Report Q1 2020. (Operator Instructions)



Today, I'm pleased to present CEO, Torben Carlsen; and CFO, Karina Deacon. Please begin your meeting.



Torben Carlsen - DFDS A/S-President - CEO & Member of Executive Board



Good morning. Karina and I are, as usual, joined by SÃ¸ren BrÃ¸ndholt, our Head of Investor Relations. Throughout our system, we continue to deliver reliable and efficient freight, ferry and logistics services despite the COVID-19 situation. Our strong network and our highly experienced people have helped us to keep all businesses operating. The expectation is that our passenger business, where travel and -- border travel restrictions and border crossings have caused suspension of the 2 pax routes and loss of passengers will, of course, be the exception. This is where we had to close down operation. Our financial position remains strong. We've used our strength to secure additional liquidity reserves, and we'll come back to that.



With this brief introduction, I