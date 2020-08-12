Q2 2020 Dfds AS Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 12, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Torben Carlsen - DFDS A/S-President - CEO & Member of Executive Board



Good morning. This is Torben Carlsen. I'm here, as usual, with our CFO, Karina Deacon; and our Head of Investor Relations, SÃ¸ren BrÃ¸ndholt. Headline, Q2 ahead of forecast as straight picked up faster than expected. Background for that is, we have kept all operational locations including all ferries safe. Our freight volumes picked up through the quarter, particularly in June, and as we'll talk about in a minute, this trend has continued into July. We've seen encouraging passenger demand on the reopened routes, but as expected, exceptional losses from passenger activities, that for a large part were shut down for more than 3 months. The cost control measures and adaptations to our business that we have introduced have