Q3 2020 Dfds AS Earnings Call Transcript

Torben Carlsen - DFDS A/S-President - CEO & Member of Executive Board



Good morning, everybody. Joining us today is also SÃ¸ren BrÃ¸ndholt, Head of Investor Relations. As you know, we raised our outlook already in October when it became clear that we are in a much more stable and stronger situation since demand started to recover in late Q2 than we expected. You can see that our freight business was even stronger than Q3 last year. And as things look now, with the stockpiling happening in U.K., we expect strong freight demand also for the remainder of the year.



The passenger business is, on the other hand, doing worse than we expected after Q2. We have indexed 10 in -- on many of the routes with regard to passengers. The good news, if you can talk about good news, is that there's no further downside