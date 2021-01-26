DFDS AS to Acquire 100% of HSF Logistics Group Call Transcript

Jan 26, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT
Torben Carlsen - DFDS A/S-President - CEO & Member of Executive Board
Good morning, everybody. Here, it's Torben. Karina and I are also joined by SÃ¸ren BrÃ¸ndholt, our Head of Investor Relations. We're here to speak about the earlier today announced acquisition or agreement to acquire HSF Logistics Group.
If you turn to Page 2 with our strategy sheet, we will start by going back to the Win23 strategy launched in 2018. You -- many of you will recall that there are 4 pillars, and pillar A talks about growing solutions to select industries. Today, we will not, at least during the presentation, talk about the other pillars, we can cover those if there are questions.
But pillar A, on the next page, the select industries, we talked about that we would double back then our automotive, forest and metals and cold chain. HSF Logistics, that we
