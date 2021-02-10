Q4 2020 DFDS AS Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 10, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Torben Carlsen - DFDS A/S-President - CEO & Member of Executive Board



Thank you very much. As usual, Karina and I are joined by SÃ¸ren BrÃ¸ndholt, our Head of Investor Relations today.



Strong close to eventful 2020. I don't think anybody will disagree with 2020 being eventful. We saw our passenger results wiped out by COVID-19. And with that, 2020 EBITDA reduced by DKK 1 billion from the pandemic.



But we also witnessed a quick recovery by our resilient freight ferry infrastructure from the Q2 disruption. We also saw there. And our Mediterranean business continued in Q4 its strong Q3 performance and is on path to become value-generating for DFDS. Logistics 2020 EBITDA exceeded 2019 despite the COVID-19 situation and its heavy reliance on certain volatile businesses like