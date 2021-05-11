Q1 2021 DFDS AS Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Thank you very much. And, as usual, Karina and I are joined by SÃ¸ren Brondholt, our Head of Investor Relations.



Off to a good start. First 2 months of Q1, a challenge for our U.K.-linked freight activities, but very strong recovery in March. We've seen a positive impact from various Brexit-linked activities, our new Irish route, standby capacity agreements with department for transport and the custom service -- customs clearance work that we do for a number of our customers. Also, BU Med, our Mediterranean business, achieved its best quarter while owned by DFDS. At the same time, of course, we had very, very few passengers in the quarter as travel remained restricted throughout Q1.



I'll hand over to Karina for some